US: Land O’Lakes Acquires Vermont Creamery

Land O’Lakes, one of the largest cooperatives in the US, has agreed to acquire dairy firm Vermont Creamery, for an undisclosed price.

Founded in the early 1980s, Vermont Creamery is an artisan producer of fresh and aged goat cheese, crème fraîche and cultured butter. It will now become an independently operated subsidiary of Land O’Lakes, and maintain production at its creamery in Websterville, Vermont.

President Adeline Druart and the leadership team will remain in place as will all employees of the business. The deal does not include the Ayers Brook Goat Dairy – the Hooper family will retain ownership of the farm, which will continue to serve as a key supplier to the creamery.

Co-founder Allison Hooper noted: “As we experience unprecedented growth, we need a partner who can bring the resources and expertise necessary to help us realize our vision and the potential of our business.”

Chris Policinski, Land O’Lakes president and CEO, added: “We purchased Vermont Creamery and welcome them to the Land O’Lakes family because we love their brand and would like to help bring it to even more people. We share a value-added, branded approach to marketing our products, a meaningful respect for our customers and deeply rooted rural values.”