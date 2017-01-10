US: Mars Expands Petcare Operations With VCA Deal

Mars, Inc has moved into the petcare market with the acquisition of VCA Inc, in a deal worth around $9.1bn (including $1.4bn in debt). The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

Founded in 1986, VCA now operates nearly 800 animal hospitals with 60 diagnostic laboratories throughout the US and Canada. It is one of the largest and most diverse pet healthcare companies, operating across four divisions (veterinary services, laboratory diagnostics, imaging equipment & medical technology, and pet care services).

Mars said the deal “reaffirms [its] commitment to the pet care industry and the veterinary profession”. CEO Grant Reid noted: “VCA is a leader across pet health care and the opportunity we see together —for pets, pet owners, veterinarians and other pet care providers — is tremendous.”

Upon completion of the transaction, VCA will operate as a distinct and separate business unit within Mars Petcare, alongside its other businesses. VCA will continue to be led by co-founder and CEO Bob Antin, and will remain headquartered in Los Angeles.