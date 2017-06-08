US: Molson Coors Unveils New Heineken Deal, Weak Profit Forecast

Molson Coors has announced a new market and distribution deal with Heineken in the US, even as its shares fell yesterday after it offered up a weaker-than-expected profit forecast for the short term future.

The Heineken deal will see the MillerCoors unit import, market and distribute Heineken’s ‘Sol’ beer brand in the US. The beer will, however, continue to be brewed in Mexico.

The two sides said the 10-year deal will allow them to focus on key areas of their own portfolios, while driving growth of the brand in North America. MillerCoors said the deal helps it add an authentic Mexican brand to its offer, while Heineken said it can now increase investment on other regional brands such as Tecate and Dos Equis.

Separately, Molson Coors said it expects EBITDA margins rising 50-60 bps per year for next three years. That growth figure was less than what analysts were expecting, and is partly due to increased capital expenditure – $750m for this fiscal year and at an “elevated level” for 2018, before shifting to a long-term rate of $650m a year.

Molson Coors also said it expects to generate $550m of cost savings by the year 2019, but that wasn’t enough to send its share price down by 6%.