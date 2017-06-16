US: Nestlé Considering Sale of Local Confectionery Operations

Nestlé has said it is considering selling its US confectionery business, amongst other options, without offering a reason why.

The country unit owns brands such as Butterfinger, BabyRuth and 100Grand, and generated sales of around $920m last year. The US confectionery business accounts for just 1% of the group’s global annual sales, and Nestlé is only the fourth-largest in the market (behind Mars, Hershey, and Mondelez).

Nestlé said it will “explore strategic options”, although the move does not include the Toll House brand. It also stressed that it remains “fully committed” to its international confectionery business, and will continue to invest in its US pet care, bottled water, frozen meals, infant food, and ice cream businesses.

