US: PepsiCo Reaps Benefits In Q4 From Health Push

PepsiCo has reported better-than-expected profit figures for its fiscal fourth quarter, helped by its drive to include larger numbers of healthier-for-you products in its portfolio.

For the quarter, revenue grew by 5% to $19.5bn (+3.7% organic basis), while adjusted earnings per share were up 15%. Volumes of its Food & Snacks were up 3%, while Beverage volumes grew by 1%. It also recorded revenue growth in all its regions on an organic basis.

The results meant full-year revenue was up flat at 62.8$bn (+4% organic), while adjusted earnings per share grew by 9%. Volumes of Food & Snacks were up 3%, while Beverage volumes grew by 2%.

PepsiCo said healthier-for-you products now account for 45% of total revenue, but the group remains under pressure to raise that figure. The group also said that it drove 18% of sales growth in the US retail food & beverage category last year, despite accounting for less than 10% of the overall market sales.

CEO Indra Nooyi warned of “continued macroeconomic challenges” in 2017, but said the group expects a “solid financial performance”.