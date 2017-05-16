US: PepsiCo Signs Up With PHA To Track Health Goals

PepsiCo has signed an agreement with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) to independently report and verify its progress towards previously-announced goals to make its products healthier.

The goals – announced in October 2016 – include a focus on reducing added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium levels. Additionally, the group will offer more positive nutrition as well as greater access to nutritious foods and beverages in underserved communities.

PHA will specifically track PepsiCo’s progress on added sugars, saturated fat and sodium. By 2025, PepsiCo expects that – at least 67% of its beverages will have 100 Calories or less from added sugars per 12-oz (355 ml) serving; at least 75% of its foods will not exceed 1.1 grams of saturated fat per 100 calories; and at least 75% of its foods will not exceed 1.3mg of sodium per calorie.

PepsiCo noted: “Our agenda for the next ten years includes ambitious goals to further improve the nutritional profile of our products and expand our range of wholesome and nutritious offerings. We are deeply committed to working to achieve these goals, and we welcome Partnership for a Healthier America’s role in reporting on our progress.”

PHA added: “PepsiCo’s vision to transform their products to meet consumer demand for healthier options is a win for the company and a win for consumers. We look forward to evaluating PepsiCo’s progress and sharing it publicly.”

