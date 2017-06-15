US: P&G Appoints New Vice Chairman, Beauty Head

Procter & Gamble has announced three new senior appointments, all of which featured company veterans getting promotions.

In the most senior move, CFO Jon Moeller will take on the additional role of Vice Chairman, effective 1 July. Moeller, who will not be part of the board of directors, will be the first Vice Chairman at the group since 2014.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Keith will take over from Patrice Louvet as group President for Global Beauty, effective 1 July. Keith is currently President of P&G’s Global Skin & Personnel Care business.

In turn, Keith will be succeeded by Markus Strobel, currently VP and GM of the Global Skin & Personal Care business.