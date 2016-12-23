US: Prestige Brands In $825m Deal For C.B. Fleet

Prestige Brands Holdings has announced that it will buy C.B. Fleet, the maker of women’s healthcare products, in an all-cash deal worth $825m. The target firm is currently owned by private equity firm Gryphon Investors.

Fleet owns brands such as Summer’s Eve, Pedia-Lax, and Phazyme and has a presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Prestige said the deal will help strengthen its own portfolio of pediatric and gastrointestinal products.

The deal will add to Prestige’s earnings once the deal is completed, which is expected to happen in the first quarter of 2017.