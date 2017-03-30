US: Production Of Craft Beer Slowed In 2016

Production of craft beer in the US slowed down during 2016, hurt by the acquisition of independent breweries by big brands.

According to the latest data from the Brewers Association (BA), which represents small and independent US craft brewers, production of craft beer in 2016 rose by 6% year-on-year to 24.6 million barrels, equivalent to a rise of 1.4 million barrels. Retail dollar value was estimated at $23.5bn, representing a 21.9% market share.

However, the volume growth was down from the 13% rise in 2015 and 15% rise in 2014, and the BA noted that this was partly due to the loss of 1.2 million potential barrels from breweries that had been acquired by corporations, and hence no longer qualified as craft.

Bart Watson, chief economist of the BA, noted: “As the overall beer market remains static and the large global brewers lose volume, their strategy has been to focus on acquiring craft brewers. This has been a catalyst for slower growth for small and independent brewers and endangered consumer access to certain brands. Small and independent brewers were able to fill in the barrels lost to acquisitions and show steady growth but at a rate more reflective of today’s industry dynamics.”

The BA however noted that the total number of breweries in the US rose by 16.6% in the 2016, with independent breweries accounting for nearly 99% of them. Throughout the year, there were 826 new brewery openings and only 97 closings.