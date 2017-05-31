US: Reynolds American Unveils Post-Takeover Team

Reynolds American has unveiled its new leadership team after the expected third-quarter acquisition by British American Tobacco.

The company said Debra Crew will remain as President and CEO, and following the takeover, will report to Nicandro Durante, President and CEO of BAT.

Three senior executives have announced their intention to resign if the deal goes through – CFO Andrew Gilchrist, Cressida Lozano (Executive VP of consumer marketing for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco), and J. Brice O’Brien (Executive VP of public affairs and chief communications officer).

The majority of Reynold American’s and its subsidiaries, however, plan to remain with the group. Crew noted: “I’m delighted that so many of our companies’ strong, seasoned leaders will remain in their roles following completion of the proposed acquisition. As a group, we are committed to our shared vision of transforming the US tobacco industry, and we are confident that being part of a much larger, global organization will enable us to achieve this vision and amplify our success”.