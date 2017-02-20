US: Snyder’s-Lance Picks Up Stake In Natural Foodworks

Snyder’s-Lance has picked up an unspecified stake in Natural Foodworks Group, a Colorado-based natural and organic food specialist. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

NFG provides contract manufacturing services to entrepreneurs, helping them scale up as they commercialise so that they can reach the production scale needed to serve retailers on a national basis.

The move is part of the push by Snyder’s-Lance into the ‘healthier-for-you’ category, which currently accounts for around one-third of its revenue and which it is looking to grow to 40% in the next year.

Snyder’s-Lance noted: “We look forward to leveraging their expertise and innovative production capabilities to bring some exciting new items to market”.