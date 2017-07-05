AB InBev Activates New Corona Summer Campaign

Anheuser-Busch InBev has launched its first pan-European promotional campaign this summer for the Corona beer brand, offering consumers the chance to experience the trip of a lifetime.

The ‘Passport to Paradise’ campaign, which builds on the success of the ‘This Is Living’ campaign in 2016, has seen Corona tie up with Lonely Planet. By uploading images to a microsite, Corona fans can enter prize draws to win a holiday for them and a friend to exotic destinations including South Africa, Dubai, Columbia and Italy.

The fully integrated campaign is being supported by a significant marketing investment over the summer, including social media promotion, as well as OOH and cinema advertising, all utilising the hashtag #thisisliving. POS activity will include branded gondola ends, shelf visibility materials and in-line plinths.

Passport to Paradise also sees the return of the popular ‘Corona Cubo’, or sharing bucket, with 218k units being made available to selected retailers across the UK this summer – and offered free to consumers when purchasing Corona multipacks in-store.

Corona will also have presence and sponsorship at three key music festivals: Boardmasters, Lovebox and Citadel. Now in its fourth year, the Corona SunSets Festival is also returning to London this summer.