Aldi Launches Lacura Icellage Collection

Aldi is set to launch a new limited edition skincare range called the Lacura Icellage Collection.

The luxury anti-ageing range is aimed at women aged 35-60, and is made up of four products – a day cream, night cream, intensive serum and eye gel. The products contain the active ingredient, ‘PhytoCellTec nunatak’, which contains a new generation of stem cells derived from the alpine flower Saponaria Pumila, which helps penetrates deeper layers of the skin more effectively.

The products – Lacura Icellage Eye Gel (15ml/ £5.99), Lacura Icellage Serum (30ml/£6.99), Lacura Icellage Day Cream (50ml/£6.99), and Lacura Icellage Night Cream (50ml/£6.99) – claim to offer defence against environmental stress and counteract the signs of ageing by improving skin fatigue, dullness and dryness which creates more resilient and younger looking skin. The range will be available online from 23 March and in stores from 30 March.

Tony Baines, Joint MD of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK, noted: “Following the overwhelming demand for the Lacura Caviar Collection, we are very excited to be launching Lacura Icellage; a premium quality skincare range that will be made available across all of our stores and online at aldi.co.uk.”