Aldi Serves Up Alcoholic Ice Pops

Aldi has introduced a new line of alcoholic ice pops, aimed at the summer market.

The line, which become available ahead of the May Day bank holiday, includes two flavours – Gin & Tonic, and Peach Bellini (made with Prosecco) – in packs of four (£2.99).

Aldi noted: “We are proud to bring popular products and trends to our customers whilst staying committed to our low price promise. Although sunshine may not be guaranteed, our alcoholic popsicles are sure to be a hit with adults across the UK, whatever the weather!”