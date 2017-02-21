Ales By Mail Brings Petrus Sour Beers To UK

Petrus Sour Beers, a range of ales with a distinctive sour taste from Belgian Brewery De Brabandere, is now available in the UK through Ales By Mail delivery service.

Petrus Sour Beers are high-fermented, oak-aged ales that are created using Saaz aroma hops, pale malt, water and house yeast using traditional methods and aged in 100-year-old giant oak foeders. They are the only Belgian sours to use blonde beer as a base and are brewed using traditional techniques dating back to the 1800s.

The range offers three products – the 7.3% ABV Petrus Aged Pale (33cl/ £3.55), the 5.5% ABV Petrus Oud Bruin (33cl/ £2.57), and the 8.5% ABV Petrus Aged Red (33cl/ £3.77), all available from www.alesbymail.co.uk.

Hotly tipped as the latest craft beer trend set to rival IPA, sour beers are becoming increasingly popular. Glyn Roberts, Senior beer buyer at Ales by Mail, noted: “Modern beer drinkers love to experiment and sour’s complex, intriguing and ‘funky’ flavour is a refreshing alternative to IPA. With their bright acidity and vinous quality, sours also pair excellently with food and are challenging people’s perception of beer.”