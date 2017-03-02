Appleton Estate Introduces Limited Edition Rum Blend

Appleton Estate, the world’s leading Jamaican premium aged rum brand, has released a limited edition rum to mark Joy Spence’s 20th anniversary as Master Blender.

The Appleton Estate Joy Anniversary Blend is a rare 25-year-old minimum limited edition blend, which also includes rums that have been aged up to 35 years. It will be rolled out across markets starting in March 2017.

Spence joined Appleton Estate in 1981 and in 1997 became the world’s first female Master Blender in the rum industry. She noted: “For my anniversary blend, I simply set out to create the rum that I’d like to sip while watching the colours of my garden change in the warm glow of the Jamaican sunset. It includes two rum marques which are of particular sentimental significance to me: The first of these marques was laid down to age in 1981, which is the year I joined the Appleton Estate team, and the second is my favourite marque of pot still rum.”