Arla Foods Airs New Ad For skyr

Arla Foods has launched a new TV advert for its skyr product, following the successful first advert “The Messenger”.

The new advert called “The Judge” captures the spirit of Iceland and focuses on highlighting the strength of the Nordic nation. The new ad builds on the story of “The Messenger’s” by bringing in the small-town nature of Iceland where people like to be kept busy and often work more than one job. The ad will air on TV during the weeks of 23-31 January and 6-19 February, and in cinemas from 23 January-12 February.

Skyr was brought to the UK by Arla Foods in April 2015, achieving sales of £16.6m. The product range expanded with new flavour launches and the addition of Arla skyr Drinks in 2016, with greater ambitions for 2017 and new products in the pipeline.