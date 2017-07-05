Arla Foods In New Push To Drive Organic Milk Sales

Arla Foods has announced changes aimed at driving sales of its organic milk brand, launched earlier this year.

The group is renaming the Organic Farm Milk brand to Organic Free Range Milk, as it looks to highlight its free range credentials to consumers.

The change is being supported by new TV advertising, which is part of a £5m marketing campaign aimed at driving the growth of the organic dairy category in the UK. The campaign will also be supported by digital and PR activity.

The move also coincides with increased distribution for the brand, which is now listed in Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

Tomas Pietrangeli, MD of Arla Foods UK, said: “We believe there is significant headroom to grow the organic milk category and make organic milk more accessible to our consumers. Our new advertising campaign, emphasising the free range claim, will help people to further understand the benefits of organic, encouraging them to trade up from standard fresh milk to organic”.