Arla In New Campaign To Celebrate Branded Organic Milk Range

Arla has launched a new campaign, called ‘The Might of Nature’, which will promote its first branded organic range, which launched in November 2016.

The new campaign coincides with the resurgence of organic in the UK and will also drive understanding of Arla’s point of difference as a farmer-owned company. The campaign went live on 20 February, with spots during ITV’s Loose Women and Emmerdale. The £4m campaign will be fully-integrated across print, outdoor, digital and social.

Charlotte Lawson, Brand Manager at Arla UK commented “Since the initial launch at Tesco stores in November, Arla Organic Farm Milk has been well received by consumers, with the aim of making organic milk a more mainstream choice for all. Together with The Might of Nature campaign and placements in further stores, we expect to see more shoppers rethink their choices and make the move to organic”.