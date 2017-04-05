Arla Protein Expands Range With New Launches

Arla continues to expand its popular Arla Protein range, this time with the launch of two new lines.

The new Arla Protein Pouches (200g/ RRP £1.25) will target the on-the-go market, and are designed to rival popular formats such as powder protein shakes. The Pouches offer 20g of protein per serving in two flavours – Strawberry and Mango – which are available at Tesco.

Meanwhile, Arla Protein Greens sees the launch of a Mango, Kale and Lime flavour (RRP £1.25) into the core range. The new flavour, which is aimed at health conscious consumers who are keen to try exciting new combinations, will be available at Asda and Tesco.

All the new products in the range are protein rich, low in fat, and contain no preservatives.

The Arla yogurt category more than doubled year on year in 2016 (+116%) resulting from the success of Arla skyr and Arla Protein. Arla has ambitious plans to continue this growth into 2017 and beyond with strong above the line plans and a £2m marketing spend.