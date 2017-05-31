Arla To Reposition Apetina With ‘Radical Re-Brand’

Arla Foods is relaunching its Apetina brand this summer with a “radical” new pack design, aimed at repositioning the brand as the cheese to cook with.

The new global re-brand and campaign for the Mediterranean-style cheese aims to “encourage consumers to cook with Apetina and have fun in the kitchen”. The design has new photography which makes Apetina cheese the hero and includes copy such as “mix with…” “stir with…” to give consumers guidance and inspiration. The changes include the rebranding of Savera Paneer, the Indian cooking cheese, and its addition into the Apetina range.

To support the relaunch, the UK will be the first market to launch the global ‘Surprising Results’ media campaign in July, which focuses on the versatility of Apetina and its great taste. The campaign will include Facebook activity, activity on retailer ecommerce websites and recipe videos with an influential food vlogger.

Rebecca Holt, Arla UK brand manager for Apetina, said: “There is a huge opportunity for a brand to own the cooking cheese category and we believe Apetina can do it … The Surprising Results campaign will grow the cooking cheese category by expanding out of the salad bowl and into the cooking pot – our target audience have an inner desire to be more creative and we want to the brand to enable them to transform their meals.”