Arla Unveils New Look, Campaign For Anchor

Arla Foods has unveiled a new look for its Anchor butter brand, which aims to “showcase its Britishness”. The makeover will be supported with a £4.5m campaign to publicise Anchor’s ‘real butter’ credentials.

Highlighting the British provenance of the brand, an updated design of the iconic ‘Anchor’ logo and symbol will be appearing on-pack alongside prominent references to Westbury in Wiltshire, home to Arla’s dairy where Anchor Block Butter and Anchor Spreadable are made. The new Anchor identity features bolder colours and warmer tones intended to give it a more modern look.

The redesign is being celebrated in a wider broadcast, digital and in-store marketing campaign, launching in July, which was created to emphasise that Anchor spreadable is made from real butter blended with Rapeseed Oil. The campaign sees the return of the popular ‘Hugglers’ characters, in a family setting.