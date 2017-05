Asda has introduced new chips that aim to tap into the growing trend for purple food in the UK.

The new ‘Purple Majesty Chips’ (500g/ RRP £1) are made from Purple Majesty potatoes grown in Norfolk and Lincolnshire. The potatoes which have 100% naturally occurring purple pigment, which survives the cooking process.

The chips are available in the frozen aisle, and can be cooked in the oven in 20 minutes.