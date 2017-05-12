Asda Signs Gin Deals With Four Distillers

Four distillers – Eden Mill, Pickerings, Porter’s, and Ginerosity Distillery – have secured new listings with Asda for contracts totalling £800k. The deals will see the supermarket chain’s stores in Scotland stock five gin products in total (two from Eden Mill, one each from the others).

Eden Mill has secured a deal for its Original Gin (70cl/£30) and Love Gin products (50cl/£30), Pickerings (£39) and Porter’s (£32) will see their respective 70cl bottles being stocked, while Ginerosity has won a deal for its 50cl bottle (£25).

Heather Turnbull, Regional Buyer for Asda Scotland, said: “With gin continuing to perform well in Scotland and sales expected to increase by 50% by the end of 2017, it’s clear that consumers’ taste palates are continuing to crave these original flavours. By launching equally sophisticated spirits such as Eden Mill, Pickerings, Porter’s and Ginerosity in Asda stores across Scotland, it will now mean that more consumers than ever before can enjoy a truly Scottish drinking experience.”

The five newest products to be introduced to stores across Scotland came through Asda’s partnership with the Craft Beer Clan. Chris Miller, Director at the Craft Beer Clan of Scotland, said: “The Craft Beer Clan works hard to promote Scottish spirits at home and abroad, and it’s fantastic we’ve been able to work with a major retailer such as Asda to drive these brands forward.”