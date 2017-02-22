Australian Vintage Introduces Its First Kiwi Wine To The UK

Australian Vintage Limited (AVL), Australia’s fourth largest wine producer, has released its very first New Zealand wine into the UK market.

The ‘Little Pebble’ Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc (RRP £8), is available now at Sainsbury’s stores. Its launch comes as sales of New Zealand wines in the UK have grown by 14% since 2015. Sauvignon Blanc in particular is leading the way within the dry white category, with the varietal now the best-selling grape in the UK retail sector.

Julian Dyer, General Manager for the UK/Europe, says; “We are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to grow and expand our portfolio based on the evolving UK market. Bringing a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc into the fold made perfect sense for our business, given the popularity and versatility of the variety. Little Pebble has been a great success for us back in Australia, and we believe UK wine drinkers will receive this wine well, enjoying it at a variety of occasions.”

 

