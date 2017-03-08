Babease Secures Nationwide Listing With Tesco

Babease – the organic, vegetable-led baby food brand – has secured a nationwide listing with Tesco, beginning March.

Tesco will stock five pouches each from the Babease ‘First Tastes’ (RRP £1.20) and ‘Adding Textures’ (RRP £1.50) ranges at 850 of its stores across the UK. The latter range includes updated recipes and a new and exclusive line to Tesco – Brown Rice & Chicken with Broccoli, Pumpkin & Peas with Thai Herbs and Spices.

The recipes are based predominantly around vegetables, contain no hidden fruit, are nutritionally balanced and are created using the expertise of nutritionists and Babease founder and chef, Tom Redwood. Babease is also one of only a few baby food brands to be made in the UK and sources the majority of its ingredients from the UK. All variants within the range are also gluten and dairy free.

Redwood noted: “In a market dominated by fruit-based baby food, Babease really is leading the way with our new generation of vegetable-led, organic baby food. It’s a hugely significant milestone for us to have secured a listing in Tesco – something which will bolster Tesco’s baby food offering, as well as help support busy parents make informed, healthy choices for their little ones.”

Sarah-Jane Wilkinson, Head of Buying – Baby at Tesco, added: “We know it is important to develop babies tastes early and ensure they are getting a wide variety of foods. We are very pleased to be partnering with Babease to offer our customers a great choice of products with exciting and interesting flavours.”