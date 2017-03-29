Beckleberry’s Unveils New Sorbet

Beckleberry’s, the family-owned ice cream brand, is set to launch its first tubbed dessert for 2017 in mid-April.

The Blackcurrant & Liquorice sorbet (500ml/ RRP £4.50) comes during a time of an ever-expanding chasm between the ‘healthier living’ and the ‘indulgent & proud’ sections of the ice cream & sorbet segment.

Peter Craig, MD of Beckleberry’s, noted: “We’ve always believed that when it comes to premium-tier desserts indulgence and health needn’t be mutually exclusive, which might help explain the meteoric success of our award-winning sorbets! On the one hand we’ll never settle for inferior or second best ingredients and yet we’ve always focused on more intense, adult-orientated palates (Tarragon & Passion Fruit, Sour Cherry & Amaretto and Blackcurrant & Kirsch) that preclude the need for unappetizing synthetic flavours or deploying sugar as a lazy masking agent.”

While blackcurrants are rich in potassium, iron and vitamin B, as well as antioxidants, liquorice is believed to counter fatigue and exhaustion.