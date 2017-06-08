Beechdean Teams Up With Paul Hollywood For New Range

Beechdean, the UK’s largest farm-based ice cream manufacturer, has teamed up with celebrity chef Paul Hollywood to create a new range of luxury ice creams.

The new range has been developed using Jersey milk, rich double cream, and the finest ingredients. It offers five flavours – Chocolate Pudding, Sticky Ginger Pudding, Salted Caramel, Amaretto & Key Lime, and Nocciola – in 500ml tubs. The Range will be available at Ocado from 14 June.

Hollywood noted: “My new range of ice cream reflects some of my favourite ingredients and flavours. It’s been great fun working with Beechdean to turn these into delicious ice creams that I hope people love as much as I do.”