Belvoir Airs New Balloon For Summer Promotion

Belvoir Fruit Farms has launched a bespoke balloon to promote its brand at various UK festivals and shows over the summer.

The unique droplet-shaped balloon was specially made for Belvoir, who invested a five-figure sum into its creation. The 31 metre-high balloon, which can carry a pilot and two passengers, bears the company name and slogan (‘A little drop of lovely’) and is covered in the iconic elderflower associated with Belvoir’s core product, Elderflower Cordial.

The balloon can be seen this summer at – Foodies Festival Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham (23-25 June); Foodies Festival Tatton Park, Knutsford (14-16 July); Countryfile Live, Woodstock (3-6 August); Bristol Balloon Fiesta (10-13 August); Big Feastival, Chipping Norton (25-27 August); Chatsworth Country Fair (1-3 September); Thames Food Festival (29 September – 1 October).

Belvoir is also running a competition on all bottles of its Elderflower Cordial and Elderflower & Rose Cordial, offering one winner and friend to win an exclusive VIP trip to travel in the Belvoir balloon at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, plus one night’s accommodation.

Pev Manners, MD of Belvoir Fruit Farms says: “We’re so excited about finally getting our stunning new balloon airborne. We believe it will enhance our presence at a series of events and shows over the summer, and engage the consumer more fully with the Belvoir brand. We’ll interact with a larger audience wherever it is flown, really giving them something to remember us by and hopefully prompt them to enjoy more of our lovely drinks.”