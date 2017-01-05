Belvoir Serves Up New Pressé Variant

Belvoir Fruit Farms has expanded its lightly sparkling Pressé range with the addition of a new variant – Citrus Chardonnay.

Made using masses of real Chardonnay grape juice blended with zesty citrus fruit juice and with a touch of lemon thyme for extra complexity, the new Pressé is being positioned as an alternative to sparkling white wine. Belvoir claims the drink’s “sophisticated nose, taste and subtle bubbles” can fool even the connoisseur into believing they are sipping on something a little more alcoholic.

The Chardonnay Citrus Pressé (75cl/ RRP £2.29) is made using only natural ingredients with no artificial colourings, preservatives, additives or sweeteners. It is available now from Tesco stores nationwide, or online from www.belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk.