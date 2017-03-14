Belvoir Signs Up Celebrity MasterChef Lisa Faulkner

Belvoir Fruit Farms has collaborated with Lisa Faulkner, Celebrity MasterChef and author of four recipe books, to help promote its drinks as being ideal for every occasion.

Faulkner has developed a range of cake recipes featuring Belvoir Cordials as a key ingredient, but which can then be enjoyed as a refreshing drink to accompany the cake.

Faulkner noted: “Everyone loves a cake and I think it’s important to always find a reason to celebrate even if it’s just enjoying a quiet moment to yourself in a busy day. I’ve developed a raft of recipes using different Belvoir Cordials bursting with real fruit juices and freshly pressed flowers that add delicate floral tones, refreshing fruity sharpness and natural sweetness to the cakes. They’re pretty good to drink too!”

Pev Manners, MD of Belvoir Fruit Farms, said: “Our drinks are perfect for all occasions, not just the ‘big’ events like weddings and birthdays but also for celebrating those little personal milestones in life. People feel good about drinking Belvoir; they are everyday treats that can turn the most ordinary moment into something special or add to a formal occasion. We wanted some cake recipes to help celebrate occasions throughout the year and are delighted with what Lisa has come up with.”

The 14-strong Cordial range can be found in most major supermarkets retailing from £3.00.