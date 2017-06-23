Betty Crocker Launches Adult Snacking Sub-brand

The Betty Crocker brand has moved into the adult snacking market with the launch of ‘Delights’, a premium range of ‘grown up’, indulgent cake mixes.

The company notes that the category is currently dominated by products aimed at baking with children, but there are none for more adult sweet snacking occasions. The new range will target this opportunity and look to drive category growth.

The sub-brand is launching with three variants – Gooey Salted Caramel Brownie Mix, Tangy Lemon & Buttery Shortcrust Bar Mix, and Ultimate Dark Chocolate Cookie Mix (all RSP £2.85).

Joanna Goodman, Marketing Manager for Betty Crocker, said: “Delights provide all the benefits of home baking, without the need to buy and weigh all the ingredients, making them the ideal solution for time-stretched consumers. For the launch to succeed, it was important that the mixes delivered on taste, indulgence and simplicity of use, and I believe they do just that. We have sourced premium ingredients, combined with quick and easy baking steps to create this highly credible sub-brand.”