Birds Eye Launches New Limited Edition Packaging

Birds Eye has unveiled new packaging for its iconic Fish Fingers, following the culmination of the inaugural Fish Finger Sandwich Awards.

Limited-edition packs of Birds Eye fish fingers now feature the recipes and images of both the Professional and Public winners of the national sandwich competition.

The Fish Finger Sandwich Awards in February saw Chris Lanyon of Chapel Café in Port Isaac, Cornwall and Gabrielle Sander from Enfield, North London, being crowned the winners of the Professional and Public categories respectively. Their recipes, along with an accompanying image and the winner’s head shot will feature on the back of the limited-edition packs.

Chris’ ‘Chapel Classic’ sandwich will appear on the 10 Omega 3 Fish Finger packs, whilst Gabrielle’s fish finger sandwich will feature on packs of 10 Cod Fish Fingers.