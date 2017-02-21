Birds Eye Unveils New Look, Reformulation, Campaign For Coated Fish Range

Birds Eye, has announced the launch of a new multi-million pound above-the-line campaign for its Coated Fish range, which will highlight product quality improvements across the entire range as well as a packaging refresh.

After almost a decade away from the nation’s screens, Birds Eye is launching a new TV ad (which features Captain Birdseye) for its Coated Fish range, which is set to air on 13 March. Running throughout 2017, Birds Eye is investing a total of £4m marketing support in the campaign, which will also feature VOD, OOH and social media activity to reach over 25m consumers.

Adam Draper, Birds Eye UK General Marketing Manager, commented: “This campaign is about reminding the UK just how great fish and chips can be, especially now we have our new and improved Birds Eye battered and breaded fish range. The Coated Fish sector is currently worth over £200m and as the leading brand in frozen, we want to drive category growth in 2017; offering great tasting, quality products, supported with unrivalled category media investment.”

To further bolster the launch, new packaging will see the introduction of Captain Birdseye across the Coated Fish range to aid stand-out and find-time on fixture. Additionally, a ‘Best Ever’ promise will feature across the battered range, along with a ‘Nation’s Tastiest Brand’ on-pack claim featuring on the breaded range, highlighting the improved taste and quality of the products. The new packs will be in store from the end of February.