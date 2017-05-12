Blue Diamond Unveils New ‘Almond Breeze’ Variants

Blue Diamond Europe has introduced two new variants under its ‘Almond Breeze’ dairy-free milk range.

Made with real Californian Almonds, the new variants – Nutri+ Calcium (RRP £2.40) and Barista Blend (RRP £1.90) – will be available in the ambient aisles at Waitrose from 22 May 2017.

The Nutri+ Calcium variant contains 400mg of calcium per 200ml glass (50% of a person’s daily requirement), as well 15% of the recommended daily vitamin D intake, and is fortified with B12. It contains no added sugar and is free from dairy, eggs, lactose, gluten, soya, peanuts and MSG.

The Barista Blend has been developed in partnership with baristas, and is designed to complement espresso and latte. It contains 30% less calories than skimmed milk and regular soya milk and is cholesterol free, naturally low in sat fat and vegan friendly.

Ian Greengrass, MD for Blue Diamond Europe, said: “With research showing that more than one in ten UK adults plan to try a vegan diet for the first time this year, we wanted to create a product which not only helped them to jump on this trend, but also provided extra calcium, which can be lacking in that diet. What’s more, with latte art becoming so popular and the rise of advanced at-home coffee machines, consumers can use Almond Breeze Barista Blend to create a dairy free latte worthy of Instagram in the comfort of their own home.”