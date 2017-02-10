BodyMe Introduces New Vegan Protein Bar Range

The BodyMe brand has introduced a new range of protein bars, which will be one of the few to be suitable for vegans.

The new range features the Vegan Society stamp, and offers 16g of protein per bar, closer to whey-based bars than other vegan bars. The range includes three variants – Chia Vanilla, Cacao Orange, and Cacao Mint – all of which are organic and use natural cold-pressed ingredients. 10% of the profits from each sale will go towards charity.

Leigh Prideax, founder of BodyMe, noted: “We were very aware of a growing demand for a vegan bar that delivered a similar level of protein to that achieved with the use of whey. It took us a while, but by using a combination of pea protein, sprouted brown rice protein and hemp seed protein we’ve created a bar that we’re really proud of and that we don’t think leaves any reason for consumers not to pick vegan when it comes to sports nutrition.”