Branston Launches New TV Ad

The Branston has unveiled a new TV campaign as part of a wider marketing initiative to reinforce the pickle brand as being the perfect partner for cheese.

Branston said the ‘Please The Cheese’ ad (see below) has been created to re-engage the brand’s current customer base while also targeting a new, younger audience of cheese lovers. It features distinct personalities representing a variety of Britain’s favourite cheeses.

With £1.4m media spend behind the ad, ‘Please The Cheese’ will roll out across national TV and pre-roll throughout 2017, supported by content on the brand’s digital and social channels and through PR. The wider campaign will kick off with sampling activity at London’s South Bank on 8 July. Branston is also celebrating its 95th birthday this year in September and has a host of activity planned to mark the occasion.

Nisha George, Senior Brand Manager at Branston, said: “It’s no secret that we’re a nation of cheese lovers and Branston’s been the perfect partner for 95 years. We wanted to bring this association to life in an impactful new way to reconnect with our loyal customers, engage a host of new ones and to invigorate the pickle category.”