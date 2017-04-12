Branston Ties Up With SSP Group

The Branston brand has teamed up with food franchiser SPP Group for a major new campaign that aims to highlight the perfect partnership between cheese and Branston Pickle.

The eight-month campaign will target busy commuters in a bid to drive trial and awareness among a broader audience. It will include a range of promotional activity in over 100 Cafe Ritazza, Delice de France and Upper Crust outlets in stations and airports across the UK.

Limited-edition Ploughman’s Baguettes with Branston pickle will be available to buy at all outlets, showcasing the combination of cheese and Branston at its best. The baguettes are currently on sale at Cafe Ritazza and Delice de France until June, and will then be available at Upper Crust stores through to September.

Nisha George, Senior Brand Manager of Branston, said: “By partnering with SSP Group we want to inspire a new customer base to try the perfect pairing of Branston and cheese in an easy ‘grab-and-go’ snack. Working with SSP has enabled us to have a presence in areas of high foot-fall, such as mainline national stations, which provides a perfect platform for reaching a broader, urban audience.”