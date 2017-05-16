Britvic Brings Back Idris Elba For New Purdey’s Campaign

Britvic has announced the continuation of its award-winning #ThriveOn campaign for the Purdey’s multivitamin drink brand, teaming up with Idris Elba for the second year running.

The latest instalment of the campaign, which sees Elba encourage consumers to approach everyday life with zeal, was launched on 13 May when the actor hosted a Facebook Live chat and introduced Purdey’s latest message – ‘Everything you need is inside’.

The new campaign is set to reinvigorate the energy category by getting more adult consumers to drink natural energy, such as Purdey’s. Having reached 31 million consumers globally with the first phase of the #ThriveOn campaign in 2016, the brand is investing significantly in Out-Of-Home and digital advertising this time round. A series of short videos featuring Elba will also air on Facebook and Instagram until 13 August, reaching a potential estimated 14 million consumers.

Gráinne Saunders, Marketing Manager at Britvic GB, said: “With the health benefits that the added vitamins provide – such as supporting immune function and helping to reduce tiredness and fatigue being increasingly important purchase drivers for consumers, there is a clear opportunity for further growth of the energy category.”