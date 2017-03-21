Britvic Hoping To Spice Up Cola Category With New Pepsi MAX Ginger Variant

Britvic Soft Drinks is looking to spice up the cola category with the launch of Pepsi MAX Ginger, the first cola and ginger flavour to hit the UK market.

The new line will be available to trade customers from this month. The company said Pepsi MAX Ginger had been created for the growing number of consumers looking for “bold, interesting new flavours, as well as great tasting refreshment”. Containing natural ginger flavouring and no sugar, the new variant is available in 330ml can, 500ml and 600ml PET bottle formats.

Pepsi MAX Ginger joins Pepsi MAX and Pepsi MAX Cherry variants in the popular Pepsi MAX range which continues to thrive in a challenging market. Pepsi MAX is still the no.1 tasting no sugar cola in the market while the success of Pepsi Max Cherry continues as the fastest growing flavour cola despite its large base as a £45m value brand. This strong growth continued last year as the MAX brand outperformed competitors in the Foodservice and Licenced channel with impressive +54% growth reported. The new variant will be priced at a parity to other products in the range.

The launch of Pepsi MAX Ginger will be supported by a high-investment marketing campaign, focusing on the brand’s New Taste strapline. Throughout June and July, Pepsi MAX Ginger will be part of the Pepsi MAX Taste Campaign on TV, Outdoor, Digital and in outlet.

A nationwide sampling campaign will also deliver close to 1m serves of Pepsi Max Ginger, raising awareness and driving further trial. Within foodservice accounts, Pepsi MAX Ginger will be promoted with meal deal kits, linking the taste of Pepsi MAX Ginger with food and driving rate of sale in outlet through its bespoke Snap Card competition.

Kevin McNair, Marketing Director at Britvic GB, which distributes PepsiCo-owned Pepsi in the UK, said: “Of the 16 million people buying cola in the UK, 16% of them also buy ginger-flavoured drinks, so the opportunity Pepsi MAX Ginger provides for our trade customers in the UK is huge.”

He added: “Great taste is integral to the brand so it was vital to get the flavour right with this innovative new product and we’re delighted with the end-result. Not only does it taste great on its own and in mixed drinks, it also contains no sugar just like the other drinks in the Pepsi MAX range, giving added appeal to consumers looking for great tasting refreshment without a high sugar or calorie content. We’re confident Pepsi MAX Ginger is going to bring some real excitement to the cola category and we’re looking forward to seeing how Pepsi MAX Ginger helps our customers in the channel to boost their sales in the coming months.”