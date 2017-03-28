Britvic Launches Robinsons Refresh’d Range

Britvic Soft Drinks has announced the launch of a new range called Robinsons Refresh’d, aimed at the on-the-go market.

Launching at the end of March, Robinsons Refresh’d is made using 100% naturally sourced ingredients, containing spring water mixed with real fruit. It will be available in three variants – Raspberry & Apple, Orange & Lime, and Apple & Kiwi – in single 500ml PET bottles (RRP £1.29) in cases of 12 and 24, including PMP formats. The products contain just 55 calories per 500ml serving, with no artificial colours, flavourings, sweeteners or preservatives.

The launch will be supported by a dedicated marketing investment including TV, OOH, digital and sampling activity. In-store activation materials and POS will also be available to customers to help drive visibility of the new launch and inspire purchase.

Kevin McNair, GB Marketing Director at Britvic, commented: “We know that Healthy Hydration is the fastest growing segment in soft drinks, so the opportunity for retailers to stock new innovative options in this area is clear … From our research, we know that Robinsons Refresh’d is the tastiest way for busy consumers to stay refreshed on-the-go so retailers should stock up now to boost their soft drink sales with the latest innovation from this leading brand.”