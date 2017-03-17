Britvic Unveils New PET Format For ‘Drench’

Britvic is launching a new single serve 500ml PET bottle for sparkling variants of its ‘Drench’ juice drink brand, in response to the growing demand for on-the-go drinks.

The new format will be rolled out from end-March across all channels in cases of 12 and 24 bottles. Launched in 2016, Drench Sparkling contains only 17 calories per 100ml, less than half the calories of an average sparkling fruit drink.

The launch and will be supported by a high impact ATL campaign in May. The campaign, titled ‘Don’t Decide’, will highlight how consumers can enjoy the best of both worlds – the refreshment of water and the flavour of a juice drink – with Drench, raising awareness of the brand’s refreshing properties and the fact it is made with real juice. The campaign will include OOH, digital, and social media activity, as well as in-store activity to drive trial amongst the target 30+ adults.

Kevin McNair, GB Marketing Director of Britvic Soft Drinks, commented: “With the introduction of the new 500ml PET format for Drench Sparkling, there’s now even greater choice for consumers, which is ultimately what we at Britvic aim to provide, and we are confident that this will benefit our trade customers in turn as they maximize the On-The-Go opportunity.”