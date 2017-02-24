Bud Light Launches In The UK This Weekend

America’s most popular beer, Bud Light, will launch in the UK this weekend.

AB InBev UK said the move was in response to growing demand from beer fans to see the brand come to these shores, adding it will appeal to a new generation of consumers, including younger demographics with evolving alcohol preferences.

The 3.5% ABV product will be available in 440ml aluminium cans in-store and 500ml SKUs for wholesalers, using the same packaging design and branding as the iconic American version. It will also be offered on draught in pubs, bars and restaurants.

Bud Light will begin rolling-out across grocery and convenience stores from tomorrow. A 4 x 440 Multipack has an RRSP of £4.50 with it also available in 10 packs (RRSP – £10) and 18 packs (RRSP – £15).

It will start appearing across a wide range of on-trade outlets as of the first week of March.

The launch will be supported by a fully integrated multi-million-pound marketing campaign that celebrates the brand’s “light-hearted personality”. This includes TV advertising, high-impact out-of-home sites at some of the most iconic locations nationwide, print and digital spend, plus extensive PR and social media activations. The launch will also kick-start a major online and offline promotional campaign, with a focus on sampling to encourage both initial and repeat purchasing.

Nick Robinson, AB InBev Marketing Director, UK and Ireland, commented: “Our intention is to inject energy and excitement into the UK beer category and we believe Bud Light is perfectly placed to do so by responding to the evolving preferences of today’s consumer. Our research shows that younger LDA drinkers in particular want a beer with a lighter taste, fewer calories and lower ABV – all things that Bud Light delivers as a standalone, premium light alternative.”

He added: “It is the most popular beer brand in the USA and is vastly popular amongst drinking-age millennials, who view it as the leading lager to accompany relaxation and bonding. A high proportion of UK consumers are already aware of Bud Light and its success stateside, and we are frequently asked when it will be made available here.”