Budweiser In Free Beer Offer Ahead Of FA Cup Fifth Round

Budweiser, the official beer of The Emirates FA Cup, is offering English football fans a free beer this weekend to celebrate the first appearance of two Non-League teams in the Cup’s Fifth Round (since the English Football League began in 1888).

The Fourth Round giant slayings by Lincoln City and Sutton United shocked the nation and marked the first time in 129 years that two Non-League sides have reached this stage of the competition.

Fans who are 18 years of age and over can watch the matches of Lincoln City and Sutton United at Budweiser’s partner pubs and bars, where they will receive one free Budweiser over the course of the weekend. To take part, fans need to visit budweiser.co.uk/celebratewithbud and submit their details to claim a free Budweiser voucher. The voucher, sent as an email, can be shown via a smart phone to redeem a free Budweiser at the following Mitchells & Butlers pubs: Sizzling Pubs, Sizzling Pub & Grills and O’Neills, plus selected other pubs.

Budweiser will also be creating limited edition packaging for its 330ml bottles, with a limited batch of Bud bottles being redesigned to feature Sutton United and Lincoln City’s names in the centre. The limited-edition bottles will be delivered to each of the teams to celebrate their historic achievements.