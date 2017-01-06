Budweiser To Reward FA Cup Underdog Victories This Weekend

Budweiser, the official beer of The Emirates FA Cup, is set to the reward the biggest achievements that occur during the Third Round of the trophy this weekend.

The move is part of the launch of its first-ever helicopter delivery service (the ‘Bud Chopper’), which will be on standby to airdrop a Budweiser beer delivery to the fans of lower-league teams who beat their higher-ranking opponents, or those who put up the biggest fight in the Third Round.

Budweiser has called on FA Cup winner David James to help them deliver thousands of bottles of free beer to the hometowns of The Emirates FA Cup’s lower-league teams. If no underdog victories take place, Budweiser will make the executive decision to reward the fans of the team that played the hardest on the pitch, or where the fans’ loyal support came through strongest.

On Sunday 8 January from 12:00, the Chopper will be ready and waiting to take off from London’s Biggin Hill Airport, and make its way to the home stadium of the most successful lower-league team playing in the Third Round.

Steph Okell, Marketing Manager, Budweiser UK, says “At Budweiser, we’re proud to be the Official Beer of The Emirates FA Cup, and celebrate great moments of ambition, unwavering belief and commitment. We think celebrating the underdog victories in the Third Round is the ultimate expression of this and is worth raising a Bud to.”