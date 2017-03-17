Budweiser Unveils Ambition To Be “First Beer On Mars”

Budweiser has unveiled its ambitions to create microgravity beer for when humans make it to Mars, even as the next generation of space exploration awaits its first pioneers.

The beer brand made its statement at the South by Southwest Interactive Festival, which offers the perfect intersection of disruptive and aspirational brand-centric and tech-inspired conversations, making it the perfect touch point for the Bud on Mars unveil.

Budweiser hosted a panel discussion with Anheuser-Busch’s VP of Marketing Innovation, Valerie Toothman, who was joined by former astronaut Clayton “Clay” Anderson and other space industry experts to discuss the future of space colonisation. Moderated by “The Martian” star, Kate Mara, the panel covered the current challenges and solutions needed to take Budweiser on an interplanetary journey along with discussing the initial experiments and research Budweiser hopes to explore.

Budweiser added: “With this bold, new dream Budweiser is celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit in which our iconic brand was founded upon. Through our relentless focus on quality and innovation, Budweiser can today be enjoyed in every corner of the world, but we now believe it is time for the King of Beers to set its sights on its next destination. When the dream of colonizing Mars becomes a reality, Budweiser will be there to toast the next great step for mankind”.