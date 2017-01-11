Burts Chips Launches Quinoa Crinkles

The Burts Chips brand has strengthened its ‘Better For You’ range with the launch of its new lighter snack, Quinoa Crinkles.

The healthy, crunchy snacks reinforce the brand’s key messages of innovation and uncompromising flavour. The 20g bags contain less than 90 calories per packet, and come in two flavours – Sweet Pepper & Chorizo, and West Country Cream Cheese.

Burts Chips uses ingredients with strong provenance credentials to reflect its Devonshire heritage, such as high-quality chorizo from local manufacturer the Good Game Company. As with the existing core range, each batch of Quinoa Crinkles is carefully cooked in Burts’ South West kitchen, and are seasoned with natural flavours. They contain feature 45% less fat, are gluten free and a source of fibre, and are free from MSG, artificial flavourings, and colourings.

This latest addition to the portfolio follows the success of Burts’ Lentil Waves range, which since launching in 2014, has reported +74% sales growth year on year and is currently the fastest growing ‘Better For You’ snack in the market.

Simon Knight, Sales and Marketing Director of Burts Chips, said: “The ‘Better For You’ market is now worth approximately £145m so our new product will lead the way in this growing category. After many months of development, Quinoa Crinkles will deliver a delicious indulgent flavour and crunchy crispy texture, with the added benefit of offering an exciting lighter alternative to health-conscious consumers.”

The launch is being supported by sampling activity and point of sale material, as well as being part of a wide-scale integrated marketing campaign that includes PR, events and social media. Customers will also be able to try Quinoa Crinkles at the IFE trade show in March (19th-22nd) or they can email Burts business development team on [email protected] for product information.