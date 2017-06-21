Burts Chips Wins ‘Red Tractor’ Approval

Burts Chips has been awarded the ‘Red Tractor’ stamp of approval for being the first licensed crisps manufacturer to use accredited British potatoes which are farmed responsibly, processed and packed in the UK.

The Red Tractor logo, the UK’s largest food assurance scheme, will appear on Burts Chips’ 40g packs from July and 150g packs from September 2017.

The first new products to carry the stamp will be the Smoked Crispy Bacon and limited-edition Fish ‘N’ Chips variants (both 40g / RRP 79p). Both products will continue to use ingredients with strong South West credentials to reflect their Devonshire heritage. Smoked Crispy Bacon uses bacon from local manufacturer Spoilt Pig, whilst Fish ‘N’ Chips has a fresh fish flavour from Devon-based seafood restaurant Rockfish. Both will be available from select retailers across the South West, and the latter will feature an on-pack promotio n for shoppers to win a luxury meal at the recently refurbished restaurant.

Simon Knight, Sales and Marketing Drector of Burts Chips, said: “Consumers are increasingly discerning when it comes to snacking, and this is driving the premiumisation of the sector. This means the use of high quality British ingredients is increasingly important, as is the process of preparation as consumers look for responsibly farmed and sourced products with artisan appeal. With the increased focus on traceability and top class ingredients, products such as Burts Chips with British and regional provenance have come to the forefront. Driven by an increasingly globalised market, it continues to be a strong selling point for our brand.”