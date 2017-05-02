CaféPod Secures Sainsbury’s Listing For Larger Nespresso-compatible Packs

CaféPod has secured a new listing with Sainsbury’s, for the larger packs of its Ristretto and Intense coffee blends.

The supermarket chain will now stock 20-capsule packs (RSP £5.00) of the two blends, which are Nespresso Compatible, across 227 stores. The new listing follows the successful launch of CaféPod’s 20-capsule packs in Waitrose last year.

CaféPod is the first and only brand to offer a larger 20-capsule retail pack in the UK. The brand currently enjoys a 44% share of the Nespresso compatible market, and is growing at 103% year on year. CaféPod plans to expand its 20-capsule range over the coming year, which will roll out to further retailers.