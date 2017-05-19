Canderel Unveils New Brand Positioning, Campaign

The Canderel brand has introduced new brand positioning, aimed at highlighting its consumer-centric focus and encouraging growth within the low-calorie sweetener category.

The ‘Sweetness Brings Us Together’ positioning will be supported by a social media campaign based on consumer insight that sweetness is a social connector. The campaign, which is aimed at a younger audience, will feature three different creative videos depicting two people debating divisive topics, and aims to reinforce the concept of people being able to see past their differences to connect with each other in a more meaningful way.

The social media channels will drive consumers to the Canderel website, which will provide a downloadable money off coupon, encouraging trial of the new Canderel Sugarly, a sweetener with zero calories and the same taste and consistency of sugar.

Simona Mantovani, Marketing Manager at Canderel, says, “With the diabetes and obesity crisis an ongoing reality in the UK, we feel it’s our responsibility as the market leader to ensure that the Canderel positioning evolves and reflects customers changing habits. Our aim is to encourage consumers to still enjoy all their sweet moments while finding a better way to sweeten. Ultimately our goal is to change the current market dynamic with a new positioning, strong initiatives and innovation.”